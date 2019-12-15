Kareena Kapoor Khan Says, ‘There Is No Good Newwz Related To A Second Child In My Life’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of 'Good Newwz', which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is about two couples getting caught in an IVF pregnancy goof-up, and the hilarious situation that ensues. The cast of Good Newwz have been going all out promoting the film, from posting a video of carpool karaoke to Akshay and Diljit undergoing simulated labour pain.

Recently, Kareena was asked if she will have a second 'good news' for all of us after her little nawab Taimur Ali Khan. She said that Saif and her are happy with Taimur and don't have plans for a second child as of now.

"There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif Ali Khan and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal life," said Kareena to Navbharat Times.

Good Newwz is a quirky, one-of-a-kind movie, and so, Kareena was asked about her conversation with her husband Saif about doing the film. She revealed that Saif does not ask her about her movies, neither does she tell him. She added, "Saif may have thought it is a Karan Johar film, so Bebo will obviously be there."

Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions is co-producing the film with Cape Of Good Films. It is directed by Raj Mehta, and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 27.

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan Wants Two Birthday Cakes, Reveals Mum Kareena Kapoor!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan: I Want People To Be Honest And Tell Me If They Don't Like My Film