Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped Post Gym Session; Deepika Padukone Also Spotted: See Pics!

Kareena Kapoor's Monday Gym Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness freak and is spotted nearly everyday as she heads to the gym. Her gym looks are a legitimate topic of interest among her fans. Today, Kareena sported a rather simple gym look but oozed loads of swag when she was snapped after her work out session. Kareena wore a white t-shirt, black tights, and white sneakers. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer, Good News, which she is currently filming for.

Deepika Padukone Gets Papped

Deepika Padukone got papped when she was out and about in the city on Monday evening. Deepika looked cool in a casual avatar. She was wearing a black and white tee with black denims. She was carrying a black handbag and was wearing her trademark sunglasses. Deepika will soon start filming for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The movie is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and Deepika will be playing the lead role.

Ranveer Singh Flaunts 'Straight Outta Gully' T-shirt

Ranveer Singh is sure flying high on the success of Gully Boy these days, and he deserves to. Today, Ranveer proudly sported a t-shirt which read ‘Straight Outta Gully' with a pair of black shorts, a black hat, and a pair of crimson sneakers. Ranveer is now prepping for his next movie, the biopic on former Indian cricket team captain, '83, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer has said that this might be the hardest movie he has had to work on yet.

Riteish Deshmukh Poses For The Shutterbugs

Riteish Deshmukh posed for the cameras when he was spotted today. He sported a casual avatar in a dark grey sweatshirt teamed with camouflage pants. Riteish has starred with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and many others in the comedy adventure film, Total Dhamaal which released last Friday. Total Dhamaal has had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office.