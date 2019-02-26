Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills Beans About Her Character In Takht!

Malaika Arora confesses her feelings for Arjun Kapoor on National Television | FilmiBeat

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has bagged two films under Karan Johar production house, is on a roll. She was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding and her upcoming films are Good News and Takht. In Takht, Kareena Kapoor will undergo dialect training. Takht, which is a historical period drama, is based in the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

The 38-year-old actor says her character in the Karan Johar-directed film is socially relevant. "It's a different film because I've not really done a period film like this. There will be a certain amount of dialect preparation, look tests that will happen. I'm also working with Karan after a very long time so I'm very excited," Kareena told PTI.

The actor said Karan has evolved as a director and even she has 'completely changed as an artiste' since they last worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

"Hopefully it'll be a part which will be remembered because it's socially relevant. It's a strong character. The best part is it'll be completely different than what I did in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as Poo," she added.

The historical drama also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will reportedly go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, Kareena has already kick-started the shoot of Good News. The film also casts Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. In the film, Kareena and Akshay are playing a married couple, trying for a baby. The film is expected to hit the theatres on September 6, 2019.

Good News will mark the reunion of Akshay and Kareena after nine years. They were last seen together in Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kambakkht Ishq, the two have also worked together in films like Ajnabee, Tashan and Bewafaa.