Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Surprising Reaction Upon Seeing Kalki Koechlin's 'Tiny' Baby Bump!

Bebo's Surprised Reaction

The video begins with the two actors greeting each other post which, Kareena points out at Kalki's baby bump and says, 'That's so tiny'. Later, Bebo recalls that when she was in her sixth month while expecting Taimur, she 'looked like a cow'.

Here's How The Netizens Reacted To The Video

A fan posted, "What makes Kareena the Kareena is natural effervescence and chilled attitude.She is poo in real life too." Another comment read, "Why does Kareena sing while talking." (sic)

Speaking About Kalki...

The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress broke the news of her pregnancy last month in an interview with HT Brunch where she was quoted as saying, "Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am. I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, with a project on climate change and thinking ‘this is such a renewal of innocence'. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grow inside you."

Kalki Even Spoke About Her Wedding Plans

The actress revealed that she and her boyfriend are not going to let the society pressurise them to tie the knot, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "We have considered it for the purpose of parental rights and the nationality issue. But we don't want to rush it because of societal pressures. We will see when the time feels right. It will be a registration and a quiet family gathering."