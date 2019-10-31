Kareena Kapoor Khan To Unveil T20 Trophies In Melbourne

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly unveil the trophies of the T20 World Cups -- both men and women on Friday. The T20 series is starting next year in Melbourne, Australia. The women's World T20 for 2020 will start on February 21 and will go on till March 8 while the men's T20 World Cup will be played from October 18 to November 15.

According to reports, she said during an event that she is honoured to be a part of it and encouraged women to pursue their dreams.

"I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It's truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform," Kareena was quoted as saying by IANS.

She added, "They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy."

As far as her entertainment career is concerned, Kareena will next be seen in 'Good Newwz' in which she will share screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. It is being reported that Good Newwz will release on December 27.

Her film with Aamir Khan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is in the production stage. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Advait Chandan is directing the film, which has been written by Atul Kulkarni.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Had To Audition For Her Role In Lal Singh Chaddha!