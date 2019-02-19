Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just WARN Sara Ali Khan Not To Date Sushant Singh Rajput? Says THIS!

Ahem! Ahem!

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Don't date your first hero." She went on to add, "I've said it". We wonder if Kareena is dropping a subtle hint for Sara that she shouldn't date Sushant?

Recently, Sara & Sushant Requested Media To Delete Their Pics

As per India Today, ''Apparently, during one of their recent spotting, they begged the paps to delete their photos from their devices.''

How Their Dating Rumours Started?

The rumours began when Sara cut her Dehradun trip short, so that she could be by Sushant's side on his birthday. She dropped by his apartment at night with a cake, and they went out for dinner together after that. Sushant then dropped Sara home, and they spent some quality time together.

Source Close To Sara Rubbishes Dating Rumours

However, a source close to Sara disagrees and told a web portal, "There is no truth to these rumours. Sara is friends with Sushant and they have kept in touch. But they are not dating.''

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be next seen in Son Chiriya. Whereas, Sara has bagged a film opposite Varun Dhawan.