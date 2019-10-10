Kareena Kapoor’s Reaction To Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan: ‘Why Are You Choosing These Films’

Saif Ali Khan looks fierce and fantastic in the trailer for his next film, Laal Kaptaan. Saif plays the role of a Naga Sadhu in the film, and many are thrilled to see what it is all about. But he admits that his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan is not a big fan of the looks of the film, and she questions him about his choice of movies these days.

In an interview with Zoom, when Saif was asked what was Kareena's reaction to his look in Laal Kaptaan, he said, "I don't think..it's not her kind of movie. She was like great look, fab. But I don't think this is her kind of a film...this is like kind of, bit of a boys movie. Hopefully I am wrong but at least it's not her kind of movie, neither Star Wars or Lord Of The Rings or Game Of Thrones...none of these are her kind of movies."

Saif has been making some bold character and project choices these days, whether it be Laal Kaptaan or Sacred Games. But Kareena is not impressed by it, and she wonders why he is choosing such films. "She is like people must be laughing and they are asking me why are you not listening to me?. Sometimes she says why are you choosing these films?" he admitted.

Nevertheless, he says that Kareena is very supportive and is always there for him. "She is happy, if I am happy. She is very supportive and her biggest contribution (In Laal Kaptaan) is that she allowed the film to happen peacefully. For 6 months, I was away from her and Taimur but she was superb, she was solid," he said.

Laal Kaptaan is directed by Navdeep Singh, and is scheduled to hit screens on October 18, 2019.

