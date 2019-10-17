Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Anniversary Bash: Couple Strikes A Happy Pose With Taimur

The royal couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary yesterday (i.e October 16, 2019). Like always, the lovebirds opted for a quiet close-knit bash instead of some lavish celebrations.

Saif and Bebo are known to be quite social-media reclusive but, that didn't stop their pictures from the celebrations taking the internet by storm. Thanks to their fan clubs, we have some sneak-peeks from their low-key party. Have a look at the pictures here.

We're A Happy Family In one of the pictures, Saif and Kareena are all smiles for the camera while their little munchkin, Taimur is busy eyeing the cake. Such a cute frame, isn't it? Made For Each Other The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress looks stunning in a pink top and a pair of blue denims. On the other hand, her hubby Saif paints a dashing picture in a midnight blue shirt and white trousers. The Kapoor Sisters Pose For A Selfie We all know Bebo's love for selfies and here too, her pout game is on point with her sister Karisma Kapoor. We Love This Click The trio- Saif, Kareena and Karisma pose for yet another picture. "Happy anniversary to my rocks !! Love you both ❤️❤️❤️ #familyfirst #familydinner," read Karisma's caption as she posted this click on her Instagram page.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good News', Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chadha' and Karan Johar's Takht. On the other hand, Saif too has a string of film releases which include 'Laal Kaptaan', 'Taanaaji: The Unsung Warrior' and 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.

