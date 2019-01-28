English
    Kareena Kapoor Khan On Taimur Ali Khan's Clothes: Don’t Believe In Getting My Son Gucci Or Prada

    No star-kid is as popular as Taimur Ali Khan. Everytime, the little kid steps out of his house, he gets surrounded by the paparazzi and netizens are already in awe of his adorable outfits. While talking to Miss Malini, Kareena talks about picking up Taimur's clothes and said, "Well ya, I shop at Zara, H&M and Adidas. I mean I don't believe in getting my son Gucci or Prada. I am very sorry. He doesn't earn his own money."

    "His parents work really hard to buy his outfits and you know, my parents never gave me branded clothes till I made my own money. I think both Saif and I are like that."

    He can do and wear what he likes but for now, he is wearing what his parents get for him - which is simple clothes. I don't know why it's becoming a fashion statement because I think it's just normal track pants and t-shirts and that's the way he is going to be."

    Kareena also talked about her new year resolution and said, "I think the main thing if you want to be fit is consistency, consistency with whether it's a workout at the gym or yoga. Even if it's 40 minutes of dedicated consistent workout and healthy eating - it can make a difference. That positive change in lifestyle is important. "

    On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht and Good News. While she dodged question on Takht, Kareena spilled beans about Good News and said,"Well, I will begin shooting for Good News from next week. So it should hopefully release in July or August. That's all I can share right now. But I am very excited!"

    Good News also casts Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the key roles.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
