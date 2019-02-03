English
    Kareena Kapoor Steps Out In A Casual Avatar; Janhvi Kapoor’s Saturday Gym Look

    The glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a casual avatar as she went to her sister in law, Soha Ali Khan's house. Janhvi Kapoor got papped as she headed to her gym for a workout session. Emraan Hashmi was spotted by the paps post a meeting in Bandra. The beautiful Elli AvRam was also snapped in Bandra today. Check out all the celebs' pictures!

    Kareena Kapoor At Soha Ali Khan's House

    Kareena Kapoor headed to her sister in law, Soha Ali Khan's house on Saturday afternoon. Kareena donned a casual look but still looked glamorous. She slayed the casual avatar in a blue sweater with ripped jeans. Kareena recently schooled trollers who have been dissing her for hiring a nanny to help with Taimur. "To you judgemental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there's a finger I'm showing you in my mind right now," Kareena said as reported by Pinkvilla.

    Janhvi's Saturday Gym Look

    Janhvi Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed to the gym. Her Saturday gym look was an orange tank top and matching shorts. She made her look pop with silver kolhapuris. Janhvi has been prepping for a biopic in which she will be playing IAF combat pilot Gunjan Saxena. She has also been signed for Karan Johar's big production Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

    Emraan Hashmi Got Papped

    Emraan Hashmi got papped post a meeting in Bandra. He too sported a casual look today in a graphic black tee and denims, with black sneakers. He accessorized with a hat and a pair of sunglasses. Emraan's last movie, Why Cheat India did not do very well at the box office.

    The Gorgeous Elli Avram Spotted In Bandra

    The beautiful Elli Avram was also spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra. She looked too pretty in a maroon printed dress. Elli was last seen in the Chamma Chamma remix which featured in Farud Saiyaan.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 1:27 [IST]
