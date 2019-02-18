Don’t Forget Your Roots: Kareena Kapoor Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chopra; Here’s How She Gave It Back

When KJo Asked Peecee If She Knows Whom Is Varun Dating?

In the recently released promo, when Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra if she knows whom is Varun Dhawan dating, she said ‘No'. To which, Kareena quickly added , "What do you mean you don't know whom Varun is dating?"

PeeCee says, "I really don't." and Kareena takes a sly dig at Priyanka saying, "Now you know only Hollywood actors. You are making us sound ‘Kaun hai wo?" Don't forget your roots, haan!"

PeeCee Takes A Subtle Dig At Kareena Over Gossiping

In another promo, Karan can be heard saying, "Who ever thought that I would have both of you on the same sofa. I think you should give some breaking news." To which Kareena reacts, "Why me?" and PeeCee says, "Because you're the ‘karta dharta' of gup (gossip)."

Kareena-PeeCee's Greece Connection

Both of the sassy ladies also revealed that they got proposed in Greece. While Kareena is happily married to Saif, Priyanka has recently entered the wedlock with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Doesn’t Know Nick’s First Music Album

In a fun segment, when Karan Johar asked Priyanka to mention Jonas brother's first music album, she said, "She doesn't know." To which Kareena asked her surprisingly, "How can you not know?" and PeeCee replied, "Because I didn't google him before I married him."

PeeCee On 'Moving On'

When Karan asked Priyanka Chopra to mention one millennial habit in which she can beat a 18-year-old, she said, "Moving on."