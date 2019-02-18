Don’t Forget Your Roots: Kareena Kapoor Takes A Dig At Priyanka Chopra; Here’s How She Gave It Back
It's known to all that there was a time when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra refused to see each other eye to eye. They both dragged themselves into 'catfights' while taking digs at each other at several interviews and also on the couch of Koffee With Karan in earlier seasons. In the next episode of KWK Season 6, we will get to see Kareena and Priyanka sipping a cup of coffee and sharing the same couch and taking subtle digs at each other. Well, that's what the promo hints...
When KJo Asked Peecee If She Knows Whom Is Varun Dating?
In the recently released promo, when Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra if she knows whom is Varun Dhawan dating, she said ‘No'. To which, Kareena quickly added , "What do you mean you don't know whom Varun is dating?"
PeeCee says, "I really don't." and Kareena takes a sly dig at Priyanka saying, "Now you know only Hollywood actors. You are making us sound ‘Kaun hai wo?" Don't forget your roots, haan!"
PeeCee Takes A Subtle Dig At Kareena Over Gossiping
In another promo, Karan can be heard saying, "Who ever thought that I would have both of you on the same sofa. I think you should give some breaking news." To which Kareena reacts, "Why me?" and PeeCee says, "Because you're the ‘karta dharta' of gup (gossip)."
Kareena-PeeCee's Greece Connection
Both of the sassy ladies also revealed that they got proposed in Greece. While Kareena is happily married to Saif, Priyanka has recently entered the wedlock with Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Doesn’t Know Nick’s First Music Album
In a fun segment, when Karan Johar asked Priyanka to mention Jonas brother's first music album, she said, "She doesn't know." To which Kareena asked her surprisingly, "How can you not know?" and PeeCee replied, "Because I didn't google him before I married him."
PeeCee On 'Moving On'
When Karan asked Priyanka Chopra to mention one millennial habit in which she can beat a 18-year-old, she said, "Moving on."