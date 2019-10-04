    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kareena Kapoor Turns Farmer For A Day; Video Featuring Bebo Digging Up The Earth Goes Viral!

      By
      |

      Kareena Kapoor is undeniably Bollywood's royalty, who captivates everyone with her grace and elegance. But she doesn't forget to let her hair loose and have fun. Recently, Kareena turned into a farmer for a day and enjoyed the sunny outdoors, digging up the earth with a spade. Kareena can be seen enjoying this activity with popular Youtuber Prajakta Koli. Check them out!

      Kareena Turns Farmer For A Day, Video Goes Viral!

      The 'Begum of Bollywood' has been seen digging the earth in a video which has been doing the rounds on internet. Many fans are confused and curious as to what exactly she is doing on a field with Youtuber Prajakta. It looks to us like Kareena has stepped into the shoes of a farmer, and is going all out in the activity.

      Wearing a beige kurta, dark denims and white sneakers, Kareena has tossed her hair in a top knot and rolled up her sleeves while digging. We wonder why Taimur did not join in the fun.

      View this post on Instagram

      What is sheeee doingggg??? 🙈🙈🙈🙈 with @mostlysane ... something exciting coming up soon ❤️❤️

      A post shared by Naina Sawhney (@nainas89) on Oct 3, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

      Have you ever seen Bebo in this avatar? In another photo, Kareena and Prajakta strike a pose for the camera, showing off their dirty hands.

      View this post on Instagram

      Getting our hands dirty here ❤️❤️ #KareenaKapoorKhan and @mostlysane ... coming soon !!!!

      A post shared by Naina Sawhney (@nainas89) on Oct 4, 2019 at 12:06am PDT

      On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Good Newwz, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljeet Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is scheduled for release on December 27.

      Kareena will also soon begin shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha, which is going to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Lal Singh Chaddha will star Aamir Khan in the lead opposite Kareena. The film will reportedly be shot in 100 locations across India, and will release some time in 2020.

      MOST READ: Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple Before Sardar Udham Singh's Filming

      More KAREENA KAPOOR News

      Read more about: kareena kapoor
      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 19:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue