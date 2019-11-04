Kareena Kapoor Would React Like This If She's Stuck In A Lift With Ranbir's Current GF & His Exes!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Reply Left Everyone In Splits

Kareena Kapoor was asked as to what would she do if she would get stuck in a lift with Alia Bhatt (Ranbir Kapoor's current girlfriend), Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif (Ranbir's exes). The actress immediately broke into laughter. She said, "I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift," and added, "Or maybe, I should make sure he is in the lift."

Kareena On Being Asked To Choose The Kapoors & The Khans

"Well, the problem is I don't get to choose because I am Kareena Kapoor Khan, so I am both. I am lucky I have both," answered the actress.

A Sweet Surprise For Kareena

Meanwhile, a fan of Kareena gifted her a cute portrait of her son, Taimur. The actress was touched by the fan's warm gesture.

On The Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good News', Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.