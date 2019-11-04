Kareena Kapoor Would React Like This If She's Stuck In A Lift With Ranbir's Current GF & His Exes!
While Ranbir Kapoor is known to be quite discreet when it comes to his relationships, his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan always sportingly tackles questions pertaining to Ranbir's love life.
Recently, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress found herself in a funny spot when she attended an event to unveil the trophy for T20 matches in Sydney, Australia. During the Q & A session, someone from the audience asked Bebo a funny question revolving around her cousin Ranbir's love life and past relationships. Here's what happened next.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Reply Left Everyone In Splits
Kareena Kapoor was asked as to what would she do if she got stuck in a lift with Alia Bhatt (Ranbir Kapoor's current girlfriend), Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif (Ranbir's exes). The actress immediately broke into laughter. She said, "I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift," and added, "Or maybe, I should make sure he is in the lift."
Kareena On Being Asked To Choose Between The Kapoors & The Khans
"Well, the problem is I don't get to choose because I am Kareena Kapoor Khan, so I am both. I am lucky I have both," answered the actress.
A Sweet Surprise For Kareena
Meanwhile, a fan of Kareena gifted her a cute portrait of her son, Taimur. The actress was touched by the fan's warm gesture.
On The Work Front
Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Good News', Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.
