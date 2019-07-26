Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma Pay Homage; Vicky Kaushal Shares Good News

It is on this day, 20 years ago, that the Indian armed forces won the India-Pakistan Kargil War in 1999. Many Jawans sacrificed their lives and more to secure safety for the nation. Remembering their sacrifices, and extremely grateful for guarding the borders, many celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta and others tweeted in honor of the Indian Army. Vicky Kaushal shared the good news of his film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' being screened in 500 theatres across Maharashtra for free on July 26, to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. Read further to find out what many Bollywood and other celebrities tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchcan tweeted,"we salute you for your sacrifice .. your determined fight to protect us all and our Country .." (sic)

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Salute to our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the honor, integrity, and people of India. I feel privileged to be portraying one such character in #Shershaah Jai Hind #KargilVijayDivas" (sic)

Salute to our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the honor, integrity, and people of India. I feel privileged to be portraying one such character in #Shershaah Jai Hind #KargilVijayDivas

Akshay Kumar shared a couple of tweets remembering the Jawans, and wrote, "I'm not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20yrs of #KargilVijayDiwas, I've picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by @ShivAroor & @rahulsinghx . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day." (sic)

Preity Zinta, grateful for the Indian Army, wrote "I will never forget the valour & sacrifice of our Indian Army. We are indebted for the courage shown by them & their families.This #KargilVijayDiwas let's remember and salute our brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the #KargilWar." (sic)

Ayushmann Khurrana too tweeted, "My heartfelt tribute to our martyrs of the Kargil War and a big salute to their valour and victory today! #KargilVijayDiwas" (sic)

Anushka Sharma wrote, "A salute, homage, respect and gratitude to all the heroes in our armed forces who lost their lives in line of service for their country. #KargilVijayDiwas #NeverForget #RememberTheGallantry" (sic). Her hubby Virat Kohli also tweeted, "We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas" (sic)

Vicky Kaushal announced the news of Uri's special screening across Maharashtra by writing, "Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by @rsvpmovies. Jai Hind." (sic)

