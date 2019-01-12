Karishma Kapoor & Amrita Arora All Decked Up, Head To Club; Navya Naveli Spotted In A Casual Avatar

Karishma & Amrita Ready To Party

Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora headed to a popular Juhu club on Friday night. The two were all decked up for the night. Karishma looked like she was ready to party in a sequined black blazer which she paired with a black top and dark wash denims. Amrita Arora wore a black dress with a brown faux fur vest coat over it. The girls posed for the shutterbugs before going in.

Navya Sports A Casual Look

The glamorous Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter, was spotted outside Sanjay Kapoor's house on Friday evening. Navya was sporting a casual look but still managed to look hot. She was wearing a black tee with grey sweatpants and white canvas shoes. Navya's photos partying with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda on New Year's Eve had gone viral recently.

Aditi Rocking An All Magenta Look

Padmaavat actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also snapped on Friday evening. She looked pretty in an all magenta look. Aditi was wearing a magenta t-shirt with same colored pants which she had rolled up. She finished her look with a pair of snazzy sunglasses.

Twinkle Spotted With Friends; Looking Glamorous

Twinkle Khanna was spotted at the same club as Karishma and Amrita on Friday evening. She was snapped with her friends. Twinkle looked glamorous in a satin navy blue dress and black sandals. According to Times Now, actor turned author, Twinkle Khanna was the highest selling author in 2018.