Karishma Kapoor’s Son Kiaan’s Birthday Bash: Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora & Other Celebs Attend!
Karishma Kapoor's little boy, Kiaan Raj Kapoor turned a year old today and many celebs attended his birthday bash. Apart from Kiaan's friends, his sister Samiera Kapoor, his grandmum Babita and grandpa Randhir Kapoor were present. Other celebrities who graced the birthday bash were Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and her kids Rayaan and Azaan. Check out the pictures of these celebs.
Kiaan Raj Kapoor's Birthday Bash!
Karishma Kapoor hosted a birthday bash for her son Kiaan Raj Kapoor on Tuesday evening. The birthday boy looked cool in a sporty jersey outfit and a pair of neon orange sneakers. His sister Samiera Kapoor wore a blue crop top with Adidas sweatpants. Looks like it was a sporty birthday party.
Karishma Sports A Casual Avatar
Kiaan's mum Karishma Kapoor sported a casual avatar in a black t-shirt, ripped jeans and a pair of white sneakers. Karishma hosted her son's birthday party at a popular club in Mumbai city.
Grandparents Randhir And Babita Attend
Kiaan's grandparents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor attended the birthday bash on Tuesday evening. Babita looked classy in an all white avatar, wearing a printed white top and white denims, whereas Randhir ji wore a classic blue shirt with black trousers.
Amrita Arora And Her Kids Attend Kiaan's Birthday Party
Amrita Arora and her kids Rayaan and Azaan attended the birthday bash of Kiaan Raj Kapoor on Tuesday evening. Amrita looked pretty in a coordinated pink printed outfit and she opted for a pair of black sneakers to go with her outfit.
Malaika Dons A Beautiful White Outfit
Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a lacy white salwaar kameez outfit when she attended Karishma Kapoor's son, Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday bash on Tuesday evening.
