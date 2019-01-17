MeToo - 'The Woman Who Accused Rajkumar Hirani Of Sexual Harassment Is Immature': Karishma Tanna

The Accuser Is Immature!

"I would like to say that whoever is trying to do it (accuser), is very immature," said Karishma Tanna to BollywoodLife.

Rajkumar Hirani Can Never Do Anything Like That!

"Someone like him, a veteran and a respectable director and producer like him, I cannot even think of it," said the Sanju actress.

I Was Shocked & Upset When I First Heard The News!

"I have worked with him and it has been a brilliant pleasure and outstanding experience. When I heard the news, more than being shocked I was very upset," she said.

The Accuser Had An Option Called 'No'!

"Whoever is trying to put allegations they should not forget that there is an option called NO. You can't just put any false allegations, that is very immature," Karishma Tanna summed it up.

Rajkumar Hirani Denied All Allegations

As soon as the woman accused Rajkumar Hirani of sexual harassment, the film-maker denied all the charges pinned up against him by saying that they are "false and completely unjustified."

#IstandForRajuHirani

Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Javed Akhtar, Dia Mirza and many others have come out in support of Rajkumar Hirani and also supported the hashtag #IstandForRajuHirani.