English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karisma Kapoor Goes All Sultry In A Black Bikini; Flaunts Her Chiselled Body & We're In Awe Of Her!

    By
    |

    As Karisma Kapoor turns a year old, the actress took to her Instagram age and shared a super-hot picture of herself in a black bikini and we wonder if the actress is ageing in reverse! Looking all sultry, Karisma can give any model a run for their money. For the unversed, Karisma is currently in London with her kids, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and best friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

    Twinkle Banned Akshay From Working With Katrina & Priyanka: KRK

    Just like us, netizens are in awe of Karisma Kapoor as well. A user wrote, "Happy birthday The Real Queen @therealkarismakapoor you lovely, independent, bosssss, fashion, talented, kind, strong and all the good and powerful woman can be. We love you, Lolo ! Thanks for inspire us everyday. #WeLovelolo."

    karisma-kapoor-goes-all-sultry-in-a-black-bikini

    Another user named @pratislkbemylove also wrote, "Very very impressive. My all time favourite actress! Have a joyful life ahead."

    A user named @instangad writes, "You've been taking my breath away since I was a kid." and we couldn't agree with him more.

    Earlier, Karisma had also shared a picture with her sister, Kareena Kapoor and we can't help but gaze at their epic fashion sense! The Kapoor sisters surely know how to turn heads without being 'extra'.

    karisma-kapoor-goes-all-sultry-in-a-black-bikini

    On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, Mentalhood. This is her first project on a digital platform.

    When asked why did she choose this project for her comeback, she had said, "The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom. She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman."

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

    Read more about: karisma kapoor
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue