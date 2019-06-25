Karisma Kapoor Goes All Sultry In A Black Bikini; Flaunts Her Chiselled Body & We're In Awe Of Her!

As Karisma Kapoor turns a year old, the actress took to her Instagram age and shared a super-hot picture of herself in a black bikini and we wonder if the actress is ageing in reverse! Looking all sultry, Karisma can give any model a run for their money. For the unversed, Karisma is currently in London with her kids, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and best friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Just like us, netizens are in awe of Karisma Kapoor as well. A user wrote, "Happy birthday The Real Queen @therealkarismakapoor you lovely, independent, bosssss, fashion, talented, kind, strong and all the good and powerful woman can be. We love you, Lolo ! Thanks for inspire us everyday. #WeLovelolo."

Another user named @pratislkbemylove also wrote, "Very very impressive. My all time favourite actress! Have a joyful life ahead."

A user named @instangad writes, "You've been taking my breath away since I was a kid." and we couldn't agree with him more.

Earlier, Karisma had also shared a picture with her sister, Kareena Kapoor and we can't help but gaze at their epic fashion sense! The Kapoor sisters surely know how to turn heads without being 'extra'.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, Mentalhood. This is her first project on a digital platform.

When asked why did she choose this project for her comeback, she had said, "The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom. She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman."