Karisma Kapoor On Daring To Do Dil To Pagal Hai: No Actress Wanted To Be Cast Against Madhuri Dixit

If you ask us to choose between Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, we would feel as helpless as you! There's no denying that both Madhuri and Karisma killed it in Dil To Pagal Hai and the duo owns the success and popularity of the film as much as Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Karisma revealed how she dared to sign Dil To Pagal Hai, when no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri in the film.

Karisma says that when she was offered Dil To Pagal Hai, no actress wanted to be cast against Madhuri Dixit. But she didn't want to shy away. She revealed that she not only did the film but got a National award for it as well!

"From then on, whenever I've wondered if I was capable enough-be it in my choice of films, being a single mom or in my relationships with people, I've never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That's why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness," said Karisma. (sic)

Speaking of when she decided to become an actor, she revealed, "Growing up, I used to visit my granddad (Raj Kapoor) on set-& his talent would leave me mesmerised. Once I was there when he was directing 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. I loved the sets, camera & lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor & contribute to the family legacy." (sic)

She further added that when she shared her wish to be an actor with her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, he told her, 'It's glamorous but it's not a bed of roses. You will have to work very hard' and this advice of Raj Kapoor stayed with her.

Karisma also gave huge credit to her mom, Babita, for keeping her grounded and said that despite being from an 'illustrious' family, her mom made her live a simple life. Karisma also asserted that her mom taught her to stick to her roots and still be confident.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen next in the Hindi drama web series, Mentalhood.