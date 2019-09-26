Karisma Kapoor: Taimur Ali Khan Is Getting Blessings Of People On A Daily Basis

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest kid of B-town, hands down! Be it his way of waving and smiling at media or his cute antics, everything about this little munchkin is every bit adorable. In fact, we won't be wrong if say none of the star-kid made paparazzi go berserk like Taimur. Taimur's aunt, Karisma Kapoor reacts to all the frenzy around him and says, "We need to understand that the film industry comes with its strappings. Taimur is so cute and everyone loves him so much, that the paparazzi and the photographers love to take his pictures all the time."

"I believe that when he is being photographed, he is getting blessings of a lot of people on a daily basis. Kareena and Saif also look at this segment in our lives the way that I do," added Lolo, while speaking to a media portal.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress also asserted that it is not an easy task for celebrities to give their kids the status and life of a normal child. Karisma says even though celebs try really hard to give their children a normal life, it's difficult because when the kids face shutterbugs, they wonder what is happening.

As the saying goes 'Every coin has two sides.' On the work front, Karisma Kapoor is all set to make a comeback with a web series, Mentalhood.