English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Karisma Kapoor: Taimur Ali Khan Is Getting Blessings Of People On A Daily Basis

    By
    |

    Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest kid of B-town, hands down! Be it his way of waving and smiling at media or his cute antics, everything about this little munchkin is every bit adorable. In fact, we won't be wrong if say none of the star-kid made paparazzi go berserk like Taimur. Taimur's aunt, Karisma Kapoor reacts to all the frenzy around him and says, "We need to understand that the film industry comes with its strappings. Taimur is so cute and everyone loves him so much, that the paparazzi and the photographers love to take his pictures all the time."

    Is Imran Khan's Joblessness The Real Reason Behind His Fight & Separation With Wife Avantika Malik?

    "I believe that when he is being photographed, he is getting blessings of a lot of people on a daily basis. Kareena and Saif also look at this segment in our lives the way that I do," added Lolo, while speaking to a media portal.

    karisma-kapoor-says-taimur-ali-khan-is-getting-blessings-of-people-on-daily-basis

    The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress also asserted that it is not an easy task for celebrities to give their kids the status and life of a normal child. Karisma says even though celebs try really hard to give their children a normal life, it's difficult because when the kids face shutterbugs, they wonder what is happening.

    As the saying goes 'Every coin has two sides.' On the work front, Karisma Kapoor is all set to make a comeback with a web series, Mentalhood.

    More KARISMA KAPOOR News

    Read more about: karisma kapoor taimur ali khan
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue