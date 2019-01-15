Karisma Kapoor Sat Down With Her Sister Kareena Kapoor & Said The Sweetest Thing Ever! Details

My Role Model Is None Other Than My Own Sister Kareena Kapoor, Said Karisma Kapoor!

When Kareena Kapoor asked her sister about who her role model was, this is what she had to say, "Today, you (Kareena) are my role model. We are in the same profession, and the kind of strength we offer to each other is amazing. Apart from you, our mom has been an inspiration who single-handedly raised us so well." That's so sweet, right?

When Kareena Asked About Karisma's Beauty Secrets!

"There is no recipe... It's all about moving with the times. I have spent 27 years in the industry. The formula for me is to keep up with the times and attempting different things which further helps to stay relevant and, I guess it's the inner positivity which reflects on my face," said Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Asked Her Sister About Her Comeback In Bollywood!

"I don't get this comeback term as it isn't used or said in other industry when women have rejoined their workplace. We have an added pressure because we are from the entertainment industry. But, I am glad that game is changing and people have become so open-minded," she summed it up.

Kareena Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have always stood beside each other through all their ups and downs in life and it'll be an amazing thing to see them on the silver screen together as well. We hope we get to see that someday in the future!