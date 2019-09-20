Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Deol Face Charges For Pulling Chain In Train During Shooting

According to media reports, charges have been filed against Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol and actor Karisma Kapoor by a Railway court for pulling the emergency chain of a train, over two decades ago while shooting for a film.

According to the counsel of Kapoor and Deol, AK Jain, both stars challenged the order in the sessions court on Wednesday.

It is being said that the actors illegally pulled the chain of train 2413-A Uplink Express. Their actions led to the train getting delayed by 25 minutes.

The actors challenged in 2010, the charges that were initially read out against both actors in 2009. The sessions court had earlier vindicated both actors only to frame charges against them again, Jain said.

Earlier, stuntmen Tinu Verma and Satish Shah were also involved in the case. However, they did not challenge the charges against them.

On September 24, the next hearing of the 1997 case will take place as per the Railway court's schedule. The case was filed by the then assistant station master Sitaram Malakar of Narena with the General Railway Police.

The actors were accused of violating Section 141 (needlessly interfering with the means of communication in a train), Section 145 (drunkenness or nuisance), Section 146 (obstructing a railway servant in his duties) and Section 147 (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) of the Railways Act.