Karni Sena Threatens Kangana Ranaut And Says They Will Not Let Her Walk Freely In Maharashtra

After denying denying that they harassed Kangana Ranaut, the Karina Sena on Saturday came out and said that if Kangana continues to voice dissent against them, they would ruin her career prospects and burn her film sets.

Kangana Ranaut made a statement on Friday that, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them."

Responding to this, the Karni Sena president Ajay Singh Sengar threatened Kangana on Saturday and said, "If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets." He also said that if the film in any way insults Rani Laxmibai, the Hindu society would not forgive her.

Earlier this week, Karni Sena had reportedly written to the makers of the film that if Jhansi Laxmibai is in anyway insulted in the film, or her image maligned in any way, the filmmakers would have to face consequences.After these reports started making rounds, Kangana told an entertainment website, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don't stop, then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them."

Karni Sena became infamous after protesting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. But Karni Sena denied protesting against Manikarnika on Friday. Speaking to India Today, the chief of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said, "It is from yesterday that I am hearing of this, that Karni Sena is protesting against Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Before this, I never even heard of this film. Even at the time of the Padmaavat protests, some people claiming to be from the Karni Sena took Rs 10-20 lakh from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team. You can ask them. They will not tell you on the record, but Karni Sena ke naam se kuch log paise kha gaye the."

Manikarnika is based on the life of the warrior queen Jhansi Laxmibai, when she rebelled against the British crown. Starring Kangana Ranaut playing the titular role, the movie will have a Republic Day release on January 25th, 2019.

