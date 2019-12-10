Kartik Aaryan Or Ayushmann Khurrana; Who Will Play Elvis Of Punjab In Imtiaz Ali's Next?

After wrapping up Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's 'Aaj Kal', we hear that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has already begun work on his next project. If the latest reports are to be believed, the 'Tamasha' director is planning to make a film on Punjabi folk singer, late Amar Singh Chamkila, who was also known as the 'Elvis of Punjab'.

For those who ain't aware, he was a controversial figure, who addressed topics like extramarital relationships, drug abuse and the patriarchal mindset of the Punjabi men in his songs.

As per a report in Mid-Day, Imtiaz Ali has acquired the filming rights and permission from the singer's family to recreate his story on the big screen. We also hear that Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana are the top contenders for this role.

Buzz is that Imtiaz will begin work on this project in full swing after 'Aaj Kal' hits the theatrical screens in February 2020.

Coming back to the two actors, Kartik Aaryan's recent release, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is performing exceptionally well at the box office. His upcoming films include Imtiaz's next alongside Sara Ali Khan, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dostana 2'.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana too, is at the peak of his career with back-to-back hits in the form of 'Article 15', 'Dream Girl' and 'Bala'. He will next be seen in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

