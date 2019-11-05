Kartik Aaryan Breaks His Silence On Break-up Reports With Sara Ali Khan!

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      After Sara Ali Khan confessed having a crush on Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar's show, 'Koffee With Karan', fans started rooting for this pair. Later, Ranveer Singh even tried to play a matchmaker for them at an event. Soon, the duo bagged a film together and reports of them dating started doing the rounds on the internet.

      However lately, the grapevine is abuzz with rumours about their break-up. It is being said that Sara wanted to focus on her career and that's one of the reasons why the alleged lovebirds called it quits. Meanwhile, several reports even hinted at the growing friendship between Kartik and his 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Ananya Panday. Amidst all this, Kartik Aaryan finally broke his silence on these reports at a magazine event.

      When a journalist asked Kartik the truth about these reports, the actor said, "Yeah, even I have read about it (link-up reports). What else did you read? Can you tell me what's happening right now?"

      He further added, "Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya. I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it."

      When the journalist prodded further whether his link-up with Sara are mere rumours, the actor said, "The truth is that I am on the cover of Filmfare magazine and that's really a happy moment for me. What else I can tell you about it."

      "I didn't even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release," said the producer of their upcoming film, 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.

