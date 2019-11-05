Kartik Aaryan Breaks His Silence On Break-up Reports With Sara Ali Khan!

The 'Patni Patni Aur Woh' Actor Tried To Dodge The Question

When a journalist asked Kartik the truth about these reports, the actor said, "Yeah, even I have read about it (link-up reports). What else did you read? Can you tell me what's happening right now?"

Kartik's Weird Reply

He further added, "Do rotiyan Ananya ke sath tod li, toh sabne puch liya. I did an ad with Mr Bachchan and shared it on Instagram that it was on my bucket list. But no one asked me about it."

The Actor Plays It Safe

When the journalist prodded further whether his link-up with Sara are mere rumours, the actor said, "The truth is that I am on the cover of Filmfare magazine and that's really a happy moment for me. What else I can tell you about it."

Recently, Producer Dinesh Vijan Too Reacted To Kartik-Sara's Link-up Reports

"I didn't even know Sara and Kartik were dating. They are both strong actors who have the love of the audience, and with Imtiaz Ali, the master of heartbreaks, telling us how love has changed in the last decade, I am confident this film will be a much-awaited 2020 Valentine Day release," said the producer of their upcoming film, 'Love Aaj Kal 2'.