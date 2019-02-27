Kartik Aaryan’s Casual Avatar At The Airport; Parineeti Chopra Looks Boho Chic When Snapped

Kartik Aaryan Looked Cool At The Airport

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at the airport today, and he looked snazzy in a casual avatar. Kartik was wearing a white t-shirt with a black zip up hoodie. He teamed that with a pair of dark wash denims, and light beige sneakers. Kartik has been busy promoting his upcoming movie Luka Chuppi. He will star opposite Kriti Sanon in the movie which is scheduled to release on March 1st.

Parineeti Sported A Boho Chic Look

Parineeti Chopra sported a boho chic look today when she was spotted by the paparazzi. She was wearing a lime green crop top with a pair of high waist jeans, and had a bohemian style black and white sweater over it. She accessorized with a hat and a pair of white sneakers. Parineeti will next be seen in Kesari, starring opposite Akshay Kumar. It is set to hit the theatres on March 21st, 2019. Parineeti has two other movies lined up for this year, Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, and Jabariya Jodi.

Illeana D'Cruz Gets Papped

Illeana D'Cruz was spotted by the paps on Tuesday afternoon. She sported a casual look and looked pretty in a white tank top, denims, and a black cardigan over it. She accessorized with a pair of snazzy sunglasses and carried a sling bag with her.

Rakul Is Sunshine In That Yellow Ensemble

Rakul Preet Singh was shining like the sun at the airport on Tuesday morning. She looked gorgeous in an all yellow ethnic ensemble. Rakul will be seen in De De Pyaar De, starring opposite Ajay Devgn. It is set to release on May 17th, 2019.