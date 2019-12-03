'Attention Seekers': Kartik Aaryan And Deepika Padukone Get Slammed For Dancing At The Airport
What appears cute to some people, might look 'annoying' to some! Something similar happened when Deepika Padukone bumped into Kartik Aaryan at the Mumbai airport and requested the former to teach her the hook step of his song - Dheeme Dheeme from his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is releasing this Friday i.e., December 6.
Soon, many videos of Deepika and Kartik landed on social media. While some were left drooling over their chemistry, some simply slammed the two stars for dancing at the airport and also called them 'attention seekers'.
Netizens Are Unhappy With Their Airport Act
@cooperr.2100_: "Most attention seeking. Airport pe aise tamasha kon karta hai wch could actually cause trouble to others. Movie promote karne k liye kuch bhi."
@gora_neon: "The airport police must arrest them for this public nuisance."
@bensomike21: "So much nonsense at airport. Cheap promotion tactics."
@sammy_eder: "Get a life dude. It's a m*therf*cking airport. Know your stupid limits."
Fans Call It A PR Stunt
@incognito686: "What a "Coincidence" PR stunt."
@nikitasha_k_: "Full on Preplanned Pr stunt. Full planning."
@nejma.14: "they didn't meet suddenly ;) it's plan ;)."
@mansi_1723: "Promotions to another level."
Deepika's Fans Defend Her
@flowersimi: "Some people need to lighten up, them dancing at the airport is not harming anyone!! Live and let others live. Spread love not hate!"
@_ha__na_ne_: "I want to see them in a movie."
@lost.soul1: "this is so staged but still cute."
On A Related Note...
Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Chhapaak - a film based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.
(All social media posts are unedited.)