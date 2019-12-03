'Attention Seekers': Kartik Aaryan And Deepika Padukone Get Slammed For Dancing At The Airport

Netizens Are Unhappy With Their Airport Act

@cooperr.2100_: "Most attention seeking. Airport pe aise tamasha kon karta hai wch could actually cause trouble to others. Movie promote karne k liye kuch bhi."

@gora_neon: "The airport police must arrest them for this public nuisance."

@bensomike21: "So much nonsense at airport. Cheap promotion tactics."

@sammy_eder: "Get a life dude. It's a m*therf*cking airport. Know your stupid limits."

Fans Call It A PR Stunt

@incognito686: "What a "Coincidence" PR stunt."

@nikitasha_k_: "Full on Preplanned Pr stunt. Full planning."

@nejma.14: "they didn't meet suddenly ;) it's plan ;)."

@mansi_1723: "Promotions to another level."

Deepika's Fans Defend Her

@flowersimi: "Some people need to lighten up, them dancing at the airport is not harming anyone!! Live and let others live. Spread love not hate!"

@_ha__na_ne_: "I want to see them in a movie."

@lost.soul1: "this is so staged but still cute."

On A Related Note...

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Chhapaak - a film based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.