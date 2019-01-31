English
    Kartik Aaryan DENIES Being Approached For Saare Jahaan Se Accha Post Shahrukh Khan's Exit!

    The biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' has lately been in a lot of news for its casting. After it was reported that Shahrukh Khan has opted out of the film, there was a buzz that the makers had approached Kartik Aaryan for the role. 

    However, the actor's spokesperson has now denied these reports by releasing an official statement.

    Sad News For Kartik Aaryan Fans

    Kartik's spokesperson released a statement that read, "We just came across this bit of news that is doing the rounds that Kartik Aaryan has been approached for a space film. However, we'd like to clarify that there is no truth to this news whatsoever."

    Will Vicky Kaushal Get Lucky?

    After Vicky Kaushal was spotted at producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's office, speculations are rife that he might bag the film.

    The Makers Want To Cast A Younger Face To Play Rakesh's Role

    A DNA report had earlier quoted as saying, "After SRK's exit, Ronnie and Siddharth decided to cast a younger face to play Rakesh's role. The story revolves around his mission to be the first Indian in space and he was 35 when he achieved this feat. So, they decided to sign one of the actors from Gen-Y."

    Aamir Khan Was The First Choice For The Film

    When the superstar couldn't be a part of the film due to some reasons, he passed over the script to Shahrukh Khan.

    Aamir had mentioned in one of his interviews, "It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah (Shah Rukh). I said, 'Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be right for you, if you like it'. I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it."

    Now after Shahrukh Khan's rumoured exit from the project, the makers are yet to officially announce the cast.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
