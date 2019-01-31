Kartik Aaryan DENIES Being Approached For Saare Jahaan Se Accha Post Shahrukh Khan's Exit!

Sad News For Kartik Aaryan Fans

Kartik's spokesperson released a statement that read, "We just came across this bit of news that is doing the rounds that Kartik Aaryan has been approached for a space film. However, we'd like to clarify that there is no truth to this news whatsoever."

Will Vicky Kaushal Get Lucky?

After Vicky Kaushal was spotted at producer Sidharth Roy Kapur's office, speculations are rife that he might bag the film.

The Makers Want To Cast A Younger Face To Play Rakesh's Role

A DNA report had earlier quoted as saying, "After SRK's exit, Ronnie and Siddharth decided to cast a younger face to play Rakesh's role. The story revolves around his mission to be the first Indian in space and he was 35 when he achieved this feat. So, they decided to sign one of the actors from Gen-Y."

Aamir Khan Was The First Choice For The Film

When the superstar couldn't be a part of the film due to some reasons, he passed over the script to Shahrukh Khan.

Aamir had mentioned in one of his interviews, "It is a great script. I loved the script and the story of Mr Sharma is fascinating. It is true that I called up Shah (Shah Rukh). I said, 'Shah you should hear the script, it is fantastic. It will be right for you, if you like it'. I am glad he liked the script and he is doing it."