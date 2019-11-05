Did Kartik Aaryan Dig His Own Grave By Promoting A Sexist Joke On Marital Rape? Gets Slammed!
Marital rape is not funny, retort netizens while slamming Kartik Aaryan, who unveiled the trailer of his forthcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh yesterday evening in Mumbai (November 4, 2019). In one of the scenes, Kartik Aaryan (Chintu Tyagi) mouths a sexist dialogue about having sex with his wife and says, "Biwi se sex maang le toh hum bhikhari. Biwi ko sex na dein toh hum atyachari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad us'se lagakar sex haasil kar lein na toh balatkaari bhi hum hain." Clearly, the dialogue is in bad taste and netizens can't stop fuming over the same. Here's how they reacted on social media platforms...
Amit Rohit @amitrohit1402
"Saw trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh and what a shameful statement what says that "Rape" is a "Jugaad Sex" Utterly disgraced by this dialogue and atleast didn't expect this from @TheAaryanKartik."
S O N A L I @Soyeahhhdarsini
"I mean Karthik Aryan has built his entire career on sexist and misogynistic roles. Why are y'all surprised now?"
Aman Vakharia @cringeinmyblood
"Kartik Aryan is Sexist !!!"
Mahiya's Girl @KinjalDamor
"I m big fan of @TheAaryanKartik Par ye dialouge sunne k baad I m disappointed 😞 bilkul bhi ummed Nahi ki thi maine apse ye kartik 😔 #PatiPatniAurWoh."
@_DevAkshi_
"Biwi se sex mang lein toh hum bikhari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai"
WHAT KIND OF JOKES IS THIS ? SO BWOOD IS MAKING RAPE JOKES TOO NOW?"
Arpita Raj @rjarpitaa
"Rape is NOT a joke. Jokes on rape r NOT funny. B-town can't present anything just like that with a meaningless disclaimer before beginng the crap. Is marital rape a "jugaad sex"? Movie makers,REALLY?Disgraceful. #PatiPatniAurWoh @TheAaryanKartik @NCWIndia."
KRIYA @D_SKR_
"Recipe of a Aryan kartik moviee-same dialouge with different words+some recent trending song+one old hit song 😏 But this one is shit #PatiPatniAurWoh."
(Social media posts are unedited)