Did Kartik Aaryan Dig His Own Grave By Promoting A Sexist Joke On Marital Rape? Gets Slammed!

Amit Rohit @amitrohit1402

"Saw trailer of #PatiPatniAurWoh and what a shameful statement what says that "Rape" is a "Jugaad Sex" Utterly disgraced by this dialogue and atleast didn't expect this from @TheAaryanKartik."

S O N A L I @Soyeahhhdarsini

"I mean Karthik Aryan has built his entire career on sexist and misogynistic roles. Why are y'all surprised now?"

Aman Vakharia @cringeinmyblood

"Kartik Aryan is Sexist !!!"

Mahiya's Girl @KinjalDamor

"I m big fan of @TheAaryanKartik Par ye dialouge sunne k baad I m disappointed 😞 bilkul bhi ummed Nahi ki thi maine apse ye kartik 😔 #PatiPatniAurWoh."

@_DevAkshi_

"Biwi se sex mang lein toh hum bikhari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai"

WHAT KIND OF JOKES IS THIS ? SO BWOOD IS MAKING RAPE JOKES TOO NOW?"

Arpita Raj @rjarpitaa

"Rape is NOT a joke. Jokes on rape r NOT funny. B-town can't present anything just like that with a meaningless disclaimer before beginng the crap. Is marital rape a "jugaad sex"? Movie makers,REALLY?Disgraceful. #PatiPatniAurWoh @TheAaryanKartik @NCWIndia."

KRIYA @D_SKR_

"Recipe of a Aryan kartik moviee-same dialouge with different words+some recent trending song+one old hit song 😏 But this one is shit #PatiPatniAurWoh."

(Social media posts are unedited)