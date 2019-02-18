Kartik Aaryan & Disha Patani To Star In Anees Bazmi's Romantic Comedy, Details Inside!

Kartik Aaryan is currently on a signed spree. After green-litting 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey, the 'Lukka Chuppi' actor has signed yet another project. The film will have him sharing screen space with Disha Patani on the first time.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani will come together for Anees Bazmi's romantic comedy. Confirming the news, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler romcom which will have everyone in splits."

Speaking about casting Disha opposite Kartik, he further said, "Disha's work I have seen in Bharat which we are producing, she is a good performer. It's always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen."

The report further quoted Kartik as saying, "I'm sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style.

The film is special for director Anees Bazmee because this film will mark as his first romantic film after a decade, his last romantic film was Ajay Devgan-Kajol starrer Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha in 1998. While talking about his special rom-com Anees said, "My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast and now I'm looking forward to this one."

Actress Disha Patani admits that she has grown up on Anees' films which made her laugh her heart out and was longing to do an out-and-out comedy since a long time. "In this one I play a girl-next-door who I can easily relate to. The characters are college students and there can be no better costar than Kartik who is a pro at comedies," Disha concludes with a smile.

The film will be shot in Mumbai and abroad and the cast will begin shooting in mid-2019.

Currently, Anees is busy working on Pagalpanti, featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat in London.

Kartik is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Luka Chuppi' which stars Kriti Sanon. Disha, on the other hand, will be seen in Salman Khan starrer.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kartik was quoted as saying, "I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema. I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers."

Well, we just can't wait to watch Kartik in a new avatar in this Anees Bazmi's romantic comedy.

