Kartik Aaryan Finds Bhumi Pednekar’s Replacement In This Funny Pati Patni Aur Woh Picture!

The remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar seems to have won over audiences. The film is a comedic take on Chintu Tyagi's (played by Kartik) affair with Tapasya Singh (Ananya), although he is in a perfectly stable marriage with Vedika Tyagi (Bhumi).

Kartik recently shared a picture with Ananya, where he is holding her and the two are gazing at each other. In a hilarious twist to the film's poster, Kartik is holding a man's hand instead of Bhumi's, on the other side. It looks like Kartik and Ananya found Bhumi's replacement!

In the picture that Kartik posted on his Instagram, he and Ananya are mimicking Pati Patni Aur Woh's poster, with a turbaned man donning sunglasses, standing in for 'woh'. Kartik captioned the picture, "Kartik Ananya Aur Woh Subtly moving on to the next one !! #PatiPatniAurWoh #Dostana2 Prep," (sic).

Fans are going bonkers in the comments section, coming up with their own creative captions for the picture. One person wrote, "Me with my GF...(i am the 1st one)," (sic).

Kartik is all set to start filming for his next film, Dostana 2, which is the hilarious reference he makes in his caption. Dostana 2 will star Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the lead opposite Kartik, and will be directed by Collin D'Cunha.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh has had a great start at the box office, raking in nearly Rs. 50 crore in the first five days itself. It is Kartik's biggest opening weekend. However, the film has received mixed reviews from critics.

