Kartik Aaryan's First Look In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes A Meme! View The Hilarious Ones Here
The first look of Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh remake is out and the actor is seen donning a moustache and sporting a simple formal look like the ones we see in Government offices. Twitterati liked the look so much that it ended up as a meme as soon as it was released. In no time, several memes flooded all over Twitter and people laughed at how funny and hilarious it was. We've selected the best memes so you can begin your day with a hearty laugh. Check it out below...
|
Dating Vs Wedding
The cool and funky look during the dating days goes totally off when it comes to seeing a girl for marriage. The rules for dating and arranged marriage are completely opposite and Indian guys have learnt the art pretty well.
|
Govt Job Vs Private Job
This is exactly how the picture makes everyone feel as Kartik Aaryan looks perfectly like a Government employee. The Twitterati know how to call a spade a spade when they see it.
|
From Serious To Being Laidback
Life is all serious during the first year of college and turns upside down when we reach the final year. The meme sums up how Indian students feel during their college days.
|
The Meme Of All Memes
Even the prettiest of girls and the most handsome of men look ridiculous on their passport size photo and we couldn't agree more with this meme.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake
Pati Patni Aur Woh went on floors this week and the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film-makers revealed that they have given the story an "interesting tweak" that matches today's times.
