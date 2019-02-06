Kartik Aaryan's First Look In 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes A Meme! View The Hilarious Ones Here

1. Going to propose a Girl

2. Going for Rishta Pkka karna#PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/mqeukhLjoJ — MunNaa 🏌️‍♀️ (@Munnaa09) February 5, 2019

Dating Vs Wedding

The cool and funky look during the dating days goes totally off when it comes to seeing a girl for marriage. The rules for dating and arranged marriage are completely opposite and Indian guys have learnt the art pretty well.

Govt Job Vs Private Job

This is exactly how the picture makes everyone feel as Kartik Aaryan looks perfectly like a Government employee. The Twitterati know how to call a spade a spade when they see it.

Engineering 1st year To Engineering Final Year #PatiPatniAurWoh pic.twitter.com/RTC5MarsL0 — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) February 5, 2019

From Serious To Being Laidback

Life is all serious during the first year of college and turns upside down when we reach the final year. The meme sums up how Indian students feel during their college days.

Pic1- FB profile picture.

Pic2- Picture on Driving license . pic.twitter.com/ZrT2wdyCeR — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) February 5, 2019

The Meme Of All Memes

Even the prettiest of girls and the most handsome of men look ridiculous on their passport size photo and we couldn't agree more with this meme.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake

Pati Patni Aur Woh went on floors this week and the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film-makers revealed that they have given the story an "interesting tweak" that matches today's times.