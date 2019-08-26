Kartik Aaryan Gives Lesson On ‘Maturity’ In Funny Video; Bhumi Pednekar’s Sarcasm Is The Best!

When Bollywood stars take to their social media platforms to post pictures and videos of them doing absolutely silly stuff, it brightens up our days. Today, Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star Kartik Aaryan, shared a video on his Instagram in which he gives a lesson on 'how to be mature'. His co-star Bhumi Pednekar has the most sarcastic reaction to it. Take a look!

Kartik decided to goof around on Instagram today. He posted a video on 'maturity' but it is far from it. In the video, Kartik can be sipping mango juice from a baby feeding bottle, while 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' is playing in the background. He captioned this video, "M for Mangoshake M for Maturity" (sic). Reacting to this, Bhumi hilariously wrote, "Waah Kya Maturity Hain." (sic) Bhumi is all of us while watching the video!

Kartik was last seen in the romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, opposite Kriti Sanon. He is currently filming for Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. In this, Kartik will be starring alongside Bhumi and Ananya Pandey.

Kartik also recently wrapped up the shoot for an untitled Imtiaz Ali film, which is supposedly a sequel to his 'Love Aaj Kal'. Audiences are super pumped about this film because they will get to watch Kartik star opposite his rumored girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan. Although the two have not publicly admitted that they are in a relationship, they are spotted together on numerous occasions.

