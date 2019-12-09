Kartik Aaryan: I Have Been In A Relationship And Got Attracted To Someone Else

Kartik Aaryan is in a happy place as both his work and love life are in the headlines! In his recent tête-à-tête with Times Now, when Kartik was quizzed if he has been attracted to someone else while being in a relationship, the actor gave a rather startling reply and said, "Yes."

He said, "Yes, I have! Emotional cheating should never be the case. Physical cheating too shouldn't be the case. But emotional is worse. So in attraction, it isn't cheating because you feel she's cute then it's okay. It's better if it doesn't go beyond that."

Kartik's co-star Ananya Panday also nodded along with his reply and said that one can find someone else cute and that's not 'cheating'.

Meanwhile, both Kartik and Ananya have been getting rave reviews for their latest release - Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also casts Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. From film critics to moviegoers, everyone is impressed with their work in the film and Kartik is all set to bag one more hit in his kitty.

Kartik will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming directorial, tentatively called 'Aaj Kal'. The film also casts Kartik's rumoured girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.

Ananya, on the other hand, will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, which marks her third outing after Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is paired opposite Ishaan Khatter in the film and fans are quite excited to see them together on the silver screen.