WAIT WHAT! Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor To Play Siblings In Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2'?

After a long wait, Karan Johar recently announced a sequel to John Abraham-Abhishek Bachchan-Priyanka Chopra starrer Dostana. Helmed by newbie Collin D'Cunha, Dostana 2 will have Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor sharing screen space for the first time. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the third lead.

When the makers announced Dostana 2, everyone thought that Kartik and Janhvi would be paired opposite each other. But looks like, that isn't the case. A recent media report stated that the actors are not romantically paired in the film.

A source close to an online entertainment portal revealed, "Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie."

The source further added, "The reason why they called the third lead 'a suitable boy' is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel."

Earlier speaking about the film's plot, a source spilled the beans, "The film follows a similar template as the original Dostana with humour woven in the screenplay. However, the subject of homosexuality will be tackled with sensitivity."

Meanwhile in an official statement, producer Karan Johar said, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can't wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions' first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D'Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

Dostana 2 is slated to go on floors by the end of this year and will hit the big screens in 2020.

