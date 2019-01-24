English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    WATCH NOW! Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Luke Chuppi Trailer Is Out

    By
    |

    Finally, the trailer of much awaited movie, Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi is out and will hit the theatres on March 1, 2019. The film, directed by debutante Laxman Utekar, hails from Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films. The film is set in Mathura and features Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters, while Pankaj plays an estate agent. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

    The trailer looks fun and entertaining and Kartik Aaryan's fans are pretty excited to have him back on silver screen!

    Speaking of the film, Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, "At Maddock, we've always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. 'Stree' has been a big boost and we can't wait for 'Luka Chuppi' now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it's exciting to bring it to the audiences."

    kartik-aaryan-luke-chuppi-trailer-is-out

    In Luka Chuppi, Pankaj Tripathi is reuniting with his on-screen daughter from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti, and had said he shares a great bond with the actor.

    The trailer is hit among the audience and fans can't wait to witness the new chemistry of Kartik & Kriti.

    Read more about: kartik aaryan luka chuppi
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue