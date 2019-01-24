WATCH NOW! Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon’s Luke Chuppi Trailer Is Out

Luka Chuppi Trailer Reaction : Kartik Aryan | Kriti Sanon | Aparshakti Khurana | FilmiBeat

Finally, the trailer of much awaited movie, Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi is out and will hit the theatres on March 1, 2019. The film, directed by debutante Laxman Utekar, hails from Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films. The film is set in Mathura and features Kartik and Kriti as local TV reporters, while Pankaj plays an estate agent. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

The trailer looks fun and entertaining and Kartik Aaryan's fans are pretty excited to have him back on silver screen!

Speaking of the film, Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, "At Maddock, we've always tried to ensure we achieve a balance between content and commercial cinema. 'Stree' has been a big boost and we can't wait for 'Luka Chuppi' now. Kartik and Kriti have done a phenomenal job and it's exciting to bring it to the audiences."

In Luka Chuppi, Pankaj Tripathi is reuniting with his on-screen daughter from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti, and had said he shares a great bond with the actor.

The trailer is hit among the audience and fans can't wait to witness the new chemistry of Kartik & Kriti.