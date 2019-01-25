Kartik Aaryan On His Ex-girlfriends: My Mother Stays Friends With All Of Them & It's Awkward

When Asked About His Ex-girlfriends!

''Whenever I am in a relationship, my mother become friends with my girlfriends and if something bad happens, she still remains a friend with my exes and then there is awkwardness between son and mother duo,'' said Kartik Aaryan as the room erupted with laughter.

When Questioned If His Mother Was Involved In His Relationship Matters

''My parents are sitting here. To be honest, my mother knows a lot about my personal life,'' he said and then immediately Kriti Sanon quipped by saying, ''You must have a lot of stories to tell.''

Kriti Sanon Joined The Bandwagon Too!

"I don't know how my mother gets to know about these things. Whenever I have talked to a guy in school or college, she used to stand next to me and then she knew there is something fishy here,'' said Kriti Sanon.

Luka Chuppi Grand Release

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi is all set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2019. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Luka Chuppi depicts the idea of live-in relationships and how parents are involved in it.