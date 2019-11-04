    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer Turns Out To Be Divisive; Check Out The Public Reaction!

      The trailer of Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh has been out and it has left the netizens bifurcated - some are in awe of Kartik while some others can't stop dissing the actor. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a comedy-drama which also casts Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Check out what the netizens have to say about the trio's first film together!

      Chulbul Pandey is Back @IamKabuliwala: "This is a bad copy of #Biwino1 Why they do not call it a remake. #PatiPatniAurWohTrailer Tired of remakes of movies from 90s. Very pathetic."

      Nagraj Returns @CrookBond_D: "#PatiPatniAurWohtrailer is funny, Hilarious and quirky. This one is a HIT as the word go. #KartikAaryan is on a Roll. Let's get prepared for a wonderful ride. Congratulations in advance #PatiPatniAurWoh team👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼."

      Aditya Saha @adityakumar480: "#PatiPatniAurWohtrailer is full of shit. It's 2019 and Bollywood is still making these kind of movies by remaking two-three old songs. When will @TheAaryanKartik come out from his comfort zone select something different Actress like @bhumipednekar will be wasted. #PatiPatniAurWoh."

      Shivendu Shekhar @shivendu18: "Bhaisaab kya behatreen Trailer hai.. Tyagi ji First day First show chle hm to.. You are next Super Star for sure..Keep up the Good Work.."

      सिद्धान्त घिल्डियाल @shaitan_pandit: "With Kartik Aryan as lead, every song which is a remake & cringe comedy, I hope #PatiPatniAurWoh will be the worst of this year. Somebody please remind the makers of this movie that this is 2019."

      As we mentioned above, the film's trailer is neither hated nor loved by the netizens completely. It is yet to be seen how its upcoming songs and promos will create a buzz among the audience.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
