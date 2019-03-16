English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kartik Aaryan Reacts To His Viral Kissing Video With Sara Ali Khan!

    By
    |

    Two of the hottest young actors of the tinsel town- Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are finally teaming up for Imtiaz Ali's next, tentatively reported as 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. Even before the actors could begin shooting for the film, a few weeks ago, a video of them supposedly shooting for a kissing scene for the film went viral on the internet.

    Recently while speaking to Bollywood Life, Kartik opened up about the leaked video with Sara Ali Khan.

    Kartik Aaryan Breaks His Silence On The Leaked Video With Sara

    The actor told the online portal, "I'm doing Imtiaz sir's next and the producers Window Seat films will be able to elaborate about it! And talking about that video... was that really Sara and me?"

    Kartik On Teaming Up With Imtiaz Ali

    The actor was earlier quoted as saying, "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it's finally happening."

    Kartik On The Best Compliment He Received For His Last Film 'Luka Chuppi'

    The actor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life, "One compliment that I have got, by almost everyone, is regarding that Guddu ki bidaai scene which has gone viral, with the audience clapping and whistling through the scene. It involved a lot of comedy which was conveyed through expressions and my eyes had to do all the talking."

    'A Lot Of People Told Me That I Reminded Them Of Akshay Kumar From His Younger Days'

    He further added, "Also, a lot of people have told me that after watching Luka Chuppi, I reminded them of Akshay Kumar in his younger days. That's a huge compliment for me as I have always admired Akshay sir.

    His journey is an inspiration for people like me, who comes from nowhere. Also, he is known for his comic timing and I consider it as a big compliment that people are seeing a glimpse of Akshay sir in me."

    Kartik Would Like To Star In This Remake Of A 90s Film

    "If someone is planning to remake Darr or Baazigar, then I would love to play Shah Rukh sir's role. These two are my favourite films. I love the grey shade characters of Rahul Mehra and Ajay/ Vicky Malhotra."

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Planning To Launch His Son Junaid In Bollywood? This Is What The Superstar Has To Say!

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue