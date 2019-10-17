Amidst Break-up Rumours With Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Getting Married!

Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's affair started every bit on a filmy note. From confessing on a national TV channel that she has a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan to instantly signing a full-fledged romantic film, both Sara and Kartik set many tongues wagging. Soon, we heard that even their families have approved of their relationship.

However, from the past few days, buzz mills have been churning out the rumours of their alleged break-up and we hear things are anything but smooth between them. The duo has also stopped making public appearances together.

Reports suggest that Sara and Kartik are struggling to spend time with each other owing to the latter's super-busy schedule. He is currently busy with the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Soon, he will be engrossed with the shooting of Dostana 2. Hence, the duo has decided to take a break from each other.

Amidst all the break-up rumours, Kartik reacted to marriage plans and said, "I have to ask this to my mummy. Now, I am focusing on my career."

Yesterday, Kartik unveiled the posters of Pati Patni Aur Woh and said, "We will soon release the trailer of the film."

Both Sara and Kartik haven't reacted to their alleged break-up rumours and we just hope the duo resolves all the tension between them (if there's any).

On the work front, Sara and Kartik's film is tentatively titled Aaj kal. The film is helmed by maverick director, Imtiaz Ali and is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.