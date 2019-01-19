English
    Kartik Aaryan Refuses To Comment On Rajkumar Hirani’s MeToo Allegations

    By
    |

    Actor Kartik Aaryan refused to comment much about the sexual abuse allegations leveled against director Rajkumar Hirani. When asked for his opinion, the actor said that until the allegations are proved in a court of law, he is not in a position to comment about it.

    Kartik Aaryan Dodges Comment On Hirani’s MeToo Allegations

    "We all have been fans of his work. I think till the time it is legally proven by the court of law, we can't comment about it," Kartik said.

    Rajkumar Hirani was the latest name to be taken up in the MeToo movement. A female crew member who had worked with him on the sets of the biopic Sanju, accused the director of sexual misconduct and abuse on more than one occasion between March and September 2016.

    The filmmaker has denied the allegation and in a statement he said, "I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or any legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false, malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."

    Many from the industry such as Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Javed Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, Dia Mirza have extended their support to Raju Hirani. Others such as Richa Chaddha and Kartik Aaryan have chosen to not share their opinions and let the law take its course of action.

    "I think there has to be a proper legal route to investigate the matter but it's sad if such cases are happening not just in our industry but also in some other industry. I am totally against it," Kartik Aaryan added.

    Saturday, January 19, 2019, 3:21 [IST]
