Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Release Date Announced; To Clash With Shamshera And RRR

By now it's old news that Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the sequel to the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to be helmed by Anees Bazmeee, who previously directed Mubarakan and Welcome. But what has got people really excited is the fact that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set for an epic box office clash with the two most expected movies - Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and SS Rajamouli's RRR on July 31, 2020.

While Shamshera is expected to be of mixed genres, RRR will see the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

It is being said that Shamshera will be a nail-biting adventure, which is expected to have never-seen-before action sequences. It is also to be noted that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a brand new avatar. The Karan Malhotra film will have Sanjay Dutt playing a cut-throat villain in the mega-budget venture.

As far as RRR is concerned, it is currently the talk of Tollywood industry as it is one of the biggest multi-starrers of this season. The film will also have the cast playing rebellious personalities Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be playing Ramaraju while NTR will play the role of Bheem in the plot.

Coming back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in the first look poster, Kartik can be seen in a saffron colour garb of a 'baba' and it can be clearly noted that he resembles Akshay from the first part of the movie. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor can also be seen lying on top of skulls carrying a skeleton, which shows a victory symbol. Bhushan Kumar is set to bring the sequel and it is being said that Akshay Kumar might be seen in a guest appearance in the film.